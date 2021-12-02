eddie mekka

Eddie Mekka, ‘Laverne & Shirley' Actor, Dies at 69

Mekka died at his home in Newhall, California

Eddie Mekka attends the Hollywood Unites for Haiti Charity Celebration
Eddie Mekka, famous for his role as Carmine Ragusa on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.

Mekka died at his home in Newhall, California, his brother, Warren Mekjian, told NBC News. It was unclear how he died, but Mekjian said there was no indication his death was suspicious and that he died on Friday or Saturday.

After Mekka's neighbors did not hear from him for a "couple of days," Mekjian said they checked in on him and found his body in his home, adding he received the call of his passing on Saturday morning.

