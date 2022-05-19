Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

We're just thinking out loud, but this is a great surprise.

On May 19, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn shocked fans when they announced that they are parents to another baby girl.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl," the Grammy winner shared on Instagram. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The couple has yet to reveal their baby's name. Instead, the parents opted to post a pair of white socks symbolizing their daughter's arrival.

Sheeran and Seaborn are already parents to a 20-month-old daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. When announcing her arrival in September 2020, the "Shape of You" singer also posted a photo of baby socks.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter--Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."

Both Sheeran and Seaborn have tried to keep their family life very much on the private side. However, they did make a rare public appearance together at the 2022 BRIT Awards in February.

After confirming his marriage in July 2019 through the release of his song "Remember the Name," Sheeran has offered glimpses into his personal life in both music and rare interviews.

"I've known Cherry since I was 11," he told People. "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]."

And in a plot twist any pop culture fan can appreciate, it was Sheeran's invite to one of Taylor Swift's Fourth of July parties that helped turn his friendship with Seaborn into something more.

"I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I,'" he continued. "I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."