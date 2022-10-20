E! News is back!

On Oct. 20, the E! network announced the return of its iconic nightly entertainment news show, along with newly minted celebrity co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester.

E! News, which premieres Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m., will be executive-produced by veteran television producers John Redmann and John Pascarella. The Monday-through-Thursday broadcasts will have an emphasis on celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting and serve as a platform for personalities to connect with their fans.

"E! News has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy," said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News. "John Redmann and John Pascarella are strategic, respected executive producers with stellar reputations and Justin and Adrienne are charismatic, seasoned hosts with a genuine interest in pop culture. This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise."

The reimagined E! News serves as the premier late-night destination for movie, music, television and pop culture fans. Justin and Adrienne will breakdown the hottest entertainment news of the day, conduct in-studio celebrity interviews and bring all the hottest trends and exclusive scoop from movie premieres, award shows and concerts, making sure viewers are kept current on all the day's top stories.

The E! News brand is the leading multi-platform publisher delivering breaking entertainment news and pop culture coverage 24/7 across linear, EOnline.com and all digital and social media.

"E! News" returns Monday, Nov. 14 at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

This station and E! News are both part of the NBC Universal family.