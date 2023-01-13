Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's dance team is growing.

After opening up to fans about her fertility journey, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro is officially pregnant, a rep for the couple confirms to E! News.

Murgatroyd also shared the happy news on her Instagram Jan. 13. "It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2," she captioned photos of her growing baby bump. "After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

"I want to thank ALL OF YOU who've been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning," she continued. "It feels like I'm sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM's …I read them all."

Murgatroyd, 36, and Chmerkovskiy, 42, who share 6-year-old son Shai, will welcome their bundle of joy in June.

Murgatroyd's pregnancy news comes just months after Chmerkovskiy spoke exclusively to E! News about the couple's journey to expand their family.

"We still want a family that's bigger than what we are," Chmerkovskiy shared in October. "We are still going to continue attempts and we'll see what happens, regardless of the fact we're going to have a bigger family whether through adoption or whatever this may be."

As he noted, "This is not over for us."

People was first to share the pregnancy news.