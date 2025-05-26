Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson dead at 79 after Alzheimer's diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Duck Dynasty family is mourning the loss of Phil Robertson.

The reality star, whose Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis was made public in December, has died, his family confirmed May 25. He was 79.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," Phil's daughter-in-law Korie Robertson, married to Willie Robertson, wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life," Korie continued. "We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life."

Phil's granddaughter Sadie Robertson also paid tribute to him online. Reflecting on their final moments together, Sadie wrote on Instagram, "One of the last things he said to me was 'full strength ahead!' Amen!"

Phil's diagnosis was made public in December by his son, Jase Robertson.

“According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems,” he said on the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast. “It’s accelerated and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

Jase added that Phil, who appeared on A&E's Duck Dynasty with his family from 2012 to 2017, was "not doing well. He’s really struggling.”

Last month, Jase shared an update on Phil's health.

“The number one question I get everywhere I go: ‘How’s your dad doing?’” he shared on the April 2 episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family. “Now, I’m just giving the blunt truth: I say, ‘Not good.’”

“We’re doing the best we can,” he added of his family, which includes mom Kay Robertson and brothers Alan Robertson and Jep Robertson. “I think that’s just what you do.”

