Drake is feeling way too sexy in his latest pic.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper is no stranger to switching up his hair but certainly raised eyebrows after debuting a new ‘do on social media.

Drake shared a mirror selfie Oct. 15 that sees him rocking a double denim outfit — a nod to his Canadian roots — that he layered with an oversized vintage football jacket. Completing his look, the 37-year-old rocked a fresh pair of all-white Air Force Ones. However, it was his pigtails that stole the show.

After all the two ponytails were braided at the ends and finished with blue bubble hair barrettes at the end.

Fans quickly took to social media to react Drake’s hair. After the X, formerly Twitter, account Pop Base shared the photo writing, “Drake stuns in new look,” many disagreed.

One person asked, “Why he look like that one girl from Polar Express?” and another stating, “stuns is not the way to describe this.” Many users also posed the question: “Stuns where?”

In recent years, Drake has often switched up his hair. After years of rocking a short cut, the Degrassi alum began wearing his hair in braids. At times, the “Best I Ever Had” singer has sported colorful beads at the ends of his cornrows. In sweet father-son moments, Drake has matched his braids with his 7-year-old son Adonis.

The latest look is a switch up from the hair he was sporting during Adonis’ SpongeBob-themed birthday party. In pics, shared in a series of Oct. 13 Instagram post, Drake sports braids as he poses with the birthday boy — who rocks his blonde curls.

In honor of the celebration Drake captioned one photo carousel that featured a series of pictures of him and Adonis posing in front of a SpongeBob backdrop, “Big Don.”

Drake — who shares Adonis with ex Sophie Brussaux — penned another sweet tribute and shared more pics of his growing boy from his birthday celebration writing, “Baby goat you are different."