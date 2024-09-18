Donna Kelce is making her film debut in 2 Hallmark movies — football-themed, of course

Donna Kelce is the latest family member to make her mark on the world of entertainment, cameoing in two upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies that, naturally, are football-themed.

True to form, she won't be playing favorites between her sons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” revolves around a “fan of the year” contest for the team, while “Christmas on Call” features a die-hard Eagles fan who helps his love interest get to know Philadelphia, according to a release from the Hallmark Channel this week.

While Mama Kelce is no stranger to the camera, having appeared in Jason Kelce's documentary and many a gameday photo, the two movies mark her acting debut. In “Holiday Touchdown,” she plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant. And while it's unclear whether she's playing a character or herself in “Christmas on Call,” her role is to ensure one of the leads “orders her Cheesesteak the authentic way – 'whiz wit.'”

The cameo announcements follow Travis Kelce's own forays into Hollywood — having hosted “Saturday Night Live” in early 2023, before his relationship with Taylor Swift sent his profile stratospheric, he's now set to act in Ryan Murphy's “Grotesquerie” and host “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” He also earned his first producer credit this year.

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, has joined ESPN as an analyst. He'll also have a song in one of his mom's movies: “Christmas on Call” will feature “Santa Drives an Astrovan,” by The Philly Specials — also known as Jason Kelce and Eagles players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — featuring Mt. Joy, the release said. It's from an upcoming album from which proceeds will go to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Kelce brothers also recently inked a blockbuster deal with Amazon's Wondery for their popular “New Heights” podcast.