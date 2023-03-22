entertainment news

Domestic Violence Charges Against ‘Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Dismissed

In a statement to NBC News, an attorney for Roiland said the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conducted a “thorough review of the facts”

FILE - Justin Roiland speaks onstage during Turner Broadcasting's 2013 TCA Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Buckner/WireImage via Getty Images (File)

The Orange County, California, District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it has dismissed domestic violence charges against “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland.

“We dismissed the charges today because there was insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt,” Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said in a statement. Edds said that “significant additional information came to light.”

NBC News first reported in January that Roiland had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He was first charged in May 2020 and was arrested and released on bond in August 2020. 

television Jan 24

Adult Swim Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

Jan 12

‘Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Faces Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Roiland confirmed on social media that the case had been dismissed. “I have always known that these claims were false,” Roiland wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

entertainment newsCaliforniatelevision
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us