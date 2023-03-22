Domestic Violence Charges Against ‘Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Dismissed

The Orange County, California, District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it has dismissed domestic violence charges against “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland.

“We dismissed the charges today because there was insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt,” Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said in a statement. Edds said that “significant additional information came to light.”

NBC News first reported in January that Roiland had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He was first charged in May 2020 and was arrested and released on bond in August 2020.

Roiland confirmed on social media that the case had been dismissed. “I have always known that these claims were false,” Roiland wrote in a statement on Twitter.

