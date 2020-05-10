Diplo

Diplo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child With Model Jevon King

The DJ announced the birth of his son, Pace, in an Instagram post on Mother's Day

By Pamela Avila

In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Diplo attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Diplo has confirmed that he welcomed his first child with former Miss Universe pageant contestant Jevon King.

The 30-year-old model had shared on social media back in October 2019 that she was expecting her first child along with a photo of her growing baby bump.

"Something about feeling you growing inside me makes me feel so complete. I love you so much already. I can't wait to hold you , smell you and be loved by you unconditionally," she shared on Instagram at the time. "Usually I turn up for my birthday but this year is a different kind of turn up, we celebrate you!"

View this post on Instagram

I was so terrified of turning 30 this year! I kept looking at my life and second guessing my accomplishment. I thought about my personal goals that I wanted to achieve but didn’t just yet. My mom would always tell me “everything will fall into place when the time is right”. Boy oh boy it did! Something about feeling you growing inside me makes me feel so complete. I love you so much already. I can’t wait to hold you , smell you and be loved by you unconditionally. Usually I turn up for my birthday but this year is a different kind of turn up, we celebrate you!💫💞💕 #happybirthdaytome #birthdaygirl #30 #blessed #excited #libra #04.10 #kingtoqueen #2020👶🏽 Makeup💄 @jacquelinearneaud Dress 👗 @shop.it.ally Photography 📸 @revengeisstreet

A post shared by Jevon Iola King (@jevon.i.king) on

On March 20, 2020, King announced the arrival of her baby boy Pace on social media. "So in love," she wrote in another picture.

View this post on Instagram

💙🦋

A post shared by Jevon Iola King (@jevon.i.king) on

On Mother's Day, the DJ confirmed on Instagram that he welcomed his first child with King earlier this year. In the post, Diplo shared a picture of King with their son Pace, as well as pictures of his ex Kathryn Lockhart and his mother Barbara Jean Cox.

First-Time Moms: Mother's Day 2020

Entertainment News

Ahmaud Arbery 7 hours ago

Jay-Z’s Team Roc Calls for Fast Action in Ahmaud Arbery Case

celebrity baby boom 8 hours ago

America Ferrera Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

He wrote, "Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it--the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."

King also took to her Instagram to share how she feels on her first Mother's Day.

"In the midst of all this chaos you've been my peace," she wrote, alongside a picture of her cradling her son.

In a separate post she wrote: "To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love, Your Mom."

Diplo, whose real names is Thomas Wesley Pentz, also shares Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz with his ex Lockhart.

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline:

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

DiploMother's Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us