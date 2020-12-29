Miami

Diddy Providing Some COVID-19 Relief for Miami Neighborhood

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood on Tuesday, handing out $50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighborhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

In addition to the cash, $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

Entertainment News

Lone Star NYE Dec 22

NBC 5 and Nexstar to Broadcast Annual New Year's Eve TV Special ‘Lone Star NYE 2021'

entertainment 47 mins ago

Dawn Wells, Who Played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan's Island,' Dies From COVID-19 Complications, Publicist Says

Diddy's charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MiamiSean "Diddy" Combs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us