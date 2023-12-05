celebrity deaths

Denny Laine, British musician who co-founded The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's Wings, dies at 79

The acclaimed singer and guitarist died Tuesday morning after health setbacks from interstitial lung disease, his wife wrote on social media

By NBC News

Denny Laine
Getty Images

Denny Laine, the British star musician who co-founded the iconic rock bands The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's Wings, has died.

He was 79. 

Laine died "peacefully" Tuesday morning at his home following "health setbacks" from interstitial lung disease, his wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared on his Facebook page.

"I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week," she wrote.

