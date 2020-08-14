Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid, Actor, Adopts Dennis Quaid, Cat

The black cat is a 6-year-old male who was clearly destined for the star of "The Parent Trap"

By Randee Dawn | TODAY

In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, Dennis Quaid attends the "The Art Of More" Season 2 Premiere at the Museum Of Arts And Design in New York City.
Brad Barket/Getty Images

Actor Dennis Quaid has just expanded his fur family by adopting a 6-year-old black cat.

The cat's name? Dennis Quaid.

We're feline good about this.

Entertainment News

Late Night with Seth Meyers 3 hours ago

‘Late Night': John Berman Made the Electoral College Sexy

Late Night with Seth Meyers 3 hours ago

‘Late Night': Trump, Fox Struggle to Attack Sen. Kamala Harris

"It was really off the wall, but I just couldn't resist. I had to," the star of "The Parent Trap" told WSLS-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia. "I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world."

Quaid, 66, recently started a pet podcast called "The Pet Show" with Jimmy Jellinek, and had to jump on Zoom to virtually meet the cat and prove to the Lynchburg Humane Society that they were serious: Quaid wanted Quaid.

"I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us," Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager, told WSLS.

Life has been busy for Quaid lately: He got married in June by eloping to Santa Barbara, California, with Laura Savoie, 27, and participated in a virtual "Parent Trap" reunion for charity last month.

Meanwhile, the news report indicated that Quaid (the cat) will be picked up over the weekend (by Jellinek) to begin his new celebrity life. The kitty joins Peaches, Quaid's miniature English Bulldog, who he reportedly carries around everywhere.

And as Quaid (the human) noted, this could be a great ploy for humane shelters everywhere. He noted, "Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites!"

Well, maybe not literally bites. But we know what he means!

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Dennis QuaidCAT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us