‘Days of Our Lives' star Drake Hogestyn's cause of death revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online

More information has come to light following the death of actor Drake Hogestyn.

The "Days of Our Lives" star died on Sept. 28 at 70 years old, one day short of his 71st birthday. Now, his official cause of death has been shared.

The soap star — who appeared in over 4,000 episodes of the NBC series since making his debut in 1986 — died as a result of pancreatic cancer and other contributing factors, including vomiting, dehydration and whole body toxicity, according to a death certificate obtained by People.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Hogestyn’s family released a statement on the "Days of Our Lives" X account the day of his death, sharing news of his passing “with heavy hearts.”

“He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” his relatives said, “but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

The statement also praised Hogestyn for being a family man and devoted colleague to his friends at "Days of Our Lives."

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor,” his family continued. “He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Hogestyn’s costar of nearly 30 years Alison Sweeney also reflected on her friendship with the actor, remembering him as “an incredible man.”

“He was funny, generous and thoughtful,” she wrote in a Sept. 28 Instagram post. “He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

As 2023 comes to an end, Access Hollywood is remembering the stars who died this year, including Tina Turner, Lisa Marie Presley, Angus Cloud and more.