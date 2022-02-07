Days of Our Lives

‘Days of Our Lives' Pre-empted Nationwide During the Beijing Olympics

You won't miss any of NBC's daytime drama during the Winter Olympics

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Brady, Horton and DiMera families will be wearing their red, white and blue and cheering on Team USA too.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be shown anywhere in the U.S. from Feb. 7 to Feb. 18, but the storylines will pick right back up when DOOL resumes its normal broadcast schedule on Monday, Feb. 21.

You can find the full Olympic schedule for all events at NBCOlympics.com and keep track of the Olympics headlines through The Torch live blog.

