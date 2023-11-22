entertainment news

Daryl Hall sues and gets restraining order against John Oates in Hall & Oates legal drama

Hall filed the suit against his former bandmate in Nashville Chancery Court on Thursday and a temporary restraining order was granted the following day

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

There’s a legal rift between the iconic music duo Hall & Oates — although it's unclear if "Private Eyes" are involved in the case. 

Daryl Hall, 77, filed a lawsuit and a request for a restraining order on Nov. 16 against his music partner John Oates, 75.

The pair, one of the most successful duos in rock history, released a stream of hits from the mid-1970s through the '80s, including “Rich Girl,” “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” and "Maneater".

Hall filed the suit, which deals with "contract/debt," in Nashville Chancery Court, according to online court records. The details of the dispute are unclear as the case is sealed.

In addition to the suit, Hall filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which was issued on Nov. 17. A summons was served to Oates and his trust on Monday. 

NBC News has reached out to their representatives, and Hall's attorney, for comment.

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
