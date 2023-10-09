Darius Rucker opens up about splitting from his wife of 20 years: ‘You feel like a failure'

Darius Rucker is getting real about life after divorce following 20 years of marriage.

The former lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish opened up to People about the hardships following his 2020 split with wife Beth Leonard, despite remaining “close friends and parenting partners.”

“That stuff hurts and you feel like a failure,” Rucker told the publication, noting that they're “not officially divorced yet.”

The artist said he and his ex strive to keep the family a unit, emphasizing, “a piece of paper is not going to change that” adding, “we’re still a family, and that’s all because Beth is awesome. She knows it’s the best for the kids, and she’s a great human being.”

The two share daughter Daniella, 22, and son Jack, 18. The “Beers and Sunshine” singer also has daughter Carolyn, 28, from a previous relationship.

When asked about dating, Rucker told People, “I’m just trying to be the best dad I can be.”

Rucker is one of six children himself and, in a recent interview with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist, credited his mother for his family values.

“My mom just taught us family’s everything,” he said.

Along with instilling unity between himself and his siblings, Rucker said his mom encouraged him to “do it” when he made the decision to leave college after his junior year to pursue music full-time.

A former singer herself, Rucker's late mother continued to influence her son's career, the Grammy winner noted, dedicating his new album to her.

“We’ll name the record ‘Carolyn’s Boy’ because in my heart, I’m just my mom’s kid,” he told Geist.

Rucker got his start in music as the lead member and singer of 80s rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, which was originally formed at the University of South Carolina.

The band primarily comprised of Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld made their way around the southern college circuit until a 1994 performance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" that “changed their lives.”

Hootie & the Blowfish earned two Grammys during their time together until announcing a break in 2008, the year Rucker went solo.

Rucker, who was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, then returned to his southern roots with hit song “Wagon Wheel” and made history as the No. 5 best selling country song of all time.

