Daniel Radcliffe Is a Dad! ‘Harry Potter' Star and Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome First Child

Here's some magical news!

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, and his partner of more than a decade, Erin Darke, have welcomed their first baby, a rep for the “Harry Potter” star confirmed to TODAY.com.

The news comes after Radcliffe and Darke were seen walking around New York City with a stroller.

The couple did not share any further details about their baby's name or arrival date.

Radcliffe and Darke, who met while filming the 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings,” confirmed in March that they were expecting their first child.

Darke is also known for her roles in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Good Girls Revolt” and “Dietland.”

The couple generally keep their personal life private, although Radcliffe has spoken in the past about his relationship with Darke, calling her the “love of my life” in a 2019 People TV interview.

He also revealed how their on-screen chemistry in “Kill Your Darlings” transformed into a real-life romance.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” he said.

He also opened up about his close bond with Darke in a 2014 interview with Us Weekly.

“I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend,” he said. “In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

Radcliffe is not the first former “Harry Potter” child star to become a parent.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the beloved franchise, welcomed a daughter, Wednesday, in 2020 with longtime partner Georgia Groome.

