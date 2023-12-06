‘Dancing With the Stars' season 32 winners revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online

Quickstep on over to find out the winners of "Dancing With the Stars."

After competing in the Dec. 5 finale, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were named the champions of season 32 and were awarded the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, named after the late judge who died in April. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach were the runners-up.

For the first time ever, the finale featured five pairs, with Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov; Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev; and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber rounding out the finalists.

"My partnership with Val has been amazing, and he's allowed me to be myself," Gomez said in a confessional. "As a 17 year old girl, I've been on projects where a lot of people don't listen to what I have to say. I have been told you can't."

The "Doctor Strange" star added, "So, being here and being able to have that is really nice."

For Chmerkovskiy, he noted that welcoming his first child with Jenna Johnson in January has changed his outlook on life, including his "DWTS" career.

"Becoming a dad this off-season definitely changed everything," the pro noted in a confessional. "There's a sense of nurturing and a sense of protectiveness this season more than ever."

During the episode, the stars' loved ones sent in videos celebrating their accomplishments.

America Ferrera said in a clip to Gomez, "You got this mama, go dance your booty off," while Eva Longoria told her, "You are making Latinas proud everywhere."

And as "Vanderpump Rules" Scheana Shay shared in a clip to her costar, "Ariana, I am so proud of you. Congrats on making it into the finale."

Alyson also got some love from her How I Met Your Mother costars. "It has been a joy every week. I am so in awe of you," Cobie Smulders said, as Josh Radnor quipped, "It makes me wish we had danced a little bit more on the set."

Each duo performed two routines. First, they did the "redemption dance" where the competitors revisited a style they had performed earlier in the season for the chance to show their improvement and obtain higher scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

Hannigan and Farber returned to the salsa with a number set to Gloria Estefan's "Get on Your Feet," and Gomez and Chmerkovskiy went back to the foxtrot with choreography set to Katy Perry's "Unconditionally." Lawson and Chigvintsev also tangoed to Astor Piazzolla's "Libertango," Madix and Pashkov performed a samba to the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life" and Mraz and Karagachdid a foxtrot to Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon."

Then, it was time for the freestyle with, of course, some unforgettable mashups. Hannigan and Farber rocked out to Taylor Swift's "Enchanted" and Jennifer Lopez's "Papi" while Madix and Pashkov grooved to Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)" and Ciara's "Level Up." Plus, Lawson and Chigvintsev danced to Destiny's Child's "Lose My Breath" as well as "Suéltate" by Sam i and Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta and BIA.

Some pairs decided to bust a move to a single hit song. Mraz and Karagach, for example, did a routine to "Happy" by C2C featuring Derek Martin while Xochitl and Val danced to District 78's "Que Calor." The winning pair's final score was 120.