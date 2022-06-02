‘Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough Engaged to Hayley Erbert

This may be one of Derek Hough's best moves yet.

On June 2, the "Dancing With the Stars" judge confirmed he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

"It's only the beginning...the beginning of forever," Derek wrote on Instagram with a photo that seemed to be from the proposal.

While Hough is keeping many of the details private for now, he shared that Paris Jewellers helped create a special ring for his leading lady. The designers later took to Instagram to share what inspired the bling, including a song by the Australian band Vancouver Sleep Clinic.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"We were incredibly honored to be chosen by @derekhough to help create this flawless ring for @hayley.erbert," Paris Jewellers wrote online. "Our co-owner @chautlui listened to their favorite song 'Someone to Stay' to help inspire elements of this once in a lifetime ring which is just like their love."

The company added, "Derek is kind-hearted with infectious positive energy who radiates love for Hayley. We are filled with so much joy for this special couple and wish them a lifetime full of love and adventures."

Celebrity Couples We Admire

Hough also worked with floral company In Blume and event planner Troy Williams--who helped oversee Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's wedding--to create a perfect proposal.

After the news broke, many in the "Dancing With the Stars" community expressed their excitement in the comment section.

"Ayyyyy let's goooo!!! Congrats you two!" Val Chmerkovskiy wrote. Lindsay Arnold added, "OH MY GOSH. I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH. love you so much." Hough's sister Julianne also weighed in with three heart emojis.

Outside of the "Dancing" crew, Jennifer Love Hewitt may have summarized what many followers were thinking when she wrote, "Yay!!!! I have wanted this post for so long! Do I know them? Nope. But love is everything."

Hough and Erbert first met in 2014 when the Kansas native joined Hough and sister Julianne on their Move Live Tour. Things turned romantic for the Emmy winner and the former gymnast one year later.

Since then, the couple has danced their way into people's hearts with their thoughtful social media posts and impressive dance collaborations.

"You exemplify so much strength and passion in everything that you do," Erbert previously wrote on Instagram when celebrating Derek's birthday. "You inspire any and every person you encounter, including me. I look up to you everyday and believe I am a better version of myself because of you."