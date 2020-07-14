Dallas Singer to Perform on ‘America's Got Talent'

Kameron Ross has been singing for the last 20 years. It’s his passion.

“I went to my first concert, Shania Twain, when I was eight and since then I knew that was what I wanted to do,” Ross said in an interview with NBC 5.

His journey to the "America’s Got Talent" stage has not been without roadblocks.

“I have auditioned for 15 years now. I have gotten no after no. It’s one of those things that you consistently want to try and try again and never give up,” Ross said.

Due to the pandemic, Ross didn’t perform in front of an auditorium full of people and said the audition definitely felt different than the last he remembered.

“I auditioned in front of the judges, but mine was different because there was no crowd. So it was the act on stage, Simon [Cowell], Sophia [Vergara] and Howie [Mandel] present for my audition,” Ross said. “It is a little different environment because you ride off the crowd’s energy. No matter what though, if you are singing in front of three people or 3,000 people, you want to make sure that you are giving it your best.”

Like many North Texans, Ross found himself unemployed just weeks after the pandemic hit the United States hard. He is looking on the bright side though. He said this has given him time to focus on his passion, singing, full time.

America’s Got Talent returns to NBC 5 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tune in to see how Ross and the other acts do!