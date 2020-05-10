Dallas’ Iconic Lizard Lounge Shutters After 28 Years

Lizard Lounge, a landmark Deep Ellum nightclub since 1991, has shuttered. For now, at least.

Known for DJ-driven music, hosting major touring acts such as Moby and Fatboy Slim, and for ’80s industrial and Gothic music nights known as “The Church,” the bar has a colorful past. It also recently surmounted major hurdles — like losing much of its parking to Uber — in order to keep going.

Lizard Lounge owner Don Nedler says “The Church,” which began in 1994 and helped rejuvenate his business, will eventually live on at It’ll Do Club, where he is a managing partner. He also insists that Lizard Lounge will return, perhaps in a smaller building, and live to see its 30th birthday.

