Dallas Family Turns Boredom Into Tiger King Dinner Party

What do you do when you are under stay at home orders with your family? Different people have different answers, but for Taylor Stern and her family in Dallas, it meant a time to make their favorite Netflix show come to life.

“We were getting anxious and stressed about this pandemic just like everybody else,” Taylor Stern said. “We realized we needed something to get our creative energy out.”

They did that by dressing up as the main characters of the new, Netflix hit "Tiger King."

Stern’s family made a TikTok video and posted it to Instagram, both of which went viral. Her social media post now part of a BuzzFeed article.