Euphoria

D.A.R.E. Says HBO's ‘Euphoria' Glamorizes Drug Use, Sex and Violence

The show "chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use addiction ... and other destructive behaviors as common in today’s world,” D.A.R.E. wrote

eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, or D.A.R.E., is calling out HBO's hit show "Euphoria" for its depiction of drug use, sex and violence.

"Euphoria," which premiered in 2019 and is in its second season, follows Rue (played by Zendaya), a high school student struggling with addiction amid relationships, friendships and her home life.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, 'Euphoria,' chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world," D.A.R.E. said in a statement.

Established in the 1980s during the Ronald Reagan-era “war on drugs,” D.A.R.E. advocates for a zero-tolerance policy on drugs.

Zendaya Jan 10

Zendaya Issues Warning to ‘Euphoria' Viewers Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Zendaya Jan 8

Did Zendaya Just Walk the Red Carpet in Socks and No Shoes?

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

EuphoriaHBOD.A.R.EDrug Abuse Resistance Education
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us