Critics Choice Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

The critics have spoken.

One week after the Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season, the Critics Choice Awards honored the best in 2023 film and TV in a Jan. 14 ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Winners included Robert Downey Jr., who won for his supporting role in "Oppenheimer," and Ali Wong, who took home the prize for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in "Beef."

"Barbie," starring Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, garnered the most film nominations with a whopping 18, winning several awards, including Best Comedy.

The Critics Choice Association, which is made up of television, radio, and online critics, also honored "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" with 13 nominations each, with Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon following close behind with 12.

On the TV side, "The Morning Show" led with six nominations. "Succession" followed with five Critics Choice Award nods, while shows such as "Abbott Elementary" and "Loki" earned four each.

The Critics Choice Awards began airing live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET.

Read on to check out the full list of nominees:

FILM NOMINATIONS

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

WINNER: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

WINNER: Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

WINNER: Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST COMEDY

WINNER: Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST SONG

WINNER: "I'm Just Ken" – Barbie

"Dance the Night" – Barbie

"Peaches" – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" – Rustin

"This Wish" – Wish

"What Was I Made For" – Barbie

BEST SCORE

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TV NOMINATIONS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+) The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

WINNER: Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

WINNER: The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX) Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

WINNER: Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

WINNER: Lupin (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

