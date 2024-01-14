Critics Choice Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

Originally appeared on E! Online
The critics have spoken.
One week after the Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season, the Critics Choice Awards honored the best in 2023 film and TV in a Jan. 14 ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler.
Winners included Robert Downey Jr., who won for his supporting role in "Oppenheimer," and Ali Wong, who took home the prize for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in "Beef."
"Barbie," starring Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, garnered the most film nominations with a whopping 18, winning several awards, including Best Comedy.
The Critics Choice Association, which is made up of television, radio, and online critics, also honored "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" with 13 nominations each, with Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon following close behind with 12.
On the TV side, "The Morning Show" led with six nominations. "Succession" followed with five Critics Choice Award nods, while shows such as "Abbott Elementary" and "Loki" earned four each.
The Critics Choice Awards began airing live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET.
Read on to check out the full list of nominees:
FILM NOMINATIONS
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
WINNER: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
WINNER: Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
WINNER: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
BEST EDITING
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
WINNER: Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST COMEDY
WINNER: Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST SONG
WINNER: "I'm Just Ken" – Barbie
"Dance the Night" – Barbie
"Peaches" – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Road to Freedom" – Rustin
"This Wish" – Wish
"What Was I Made For" – Barbie
BEST SCORE
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TV NOMINATIONS
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+) The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
WINNER: Succession (HBO | Max)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
WINNER: The Bear (FX)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
WINNER: Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX) Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
WINNER: Quiz Lady (Hulu)
Reality (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
WINNER: Lupin (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)