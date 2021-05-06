Courteney Cox Talks Filming ‘Unbelievable' Reunion With ‘Friends' Cast

Courteney Cox said shooting the long-awaited “Friends” reunion was a wonderful experience.

“It was unbelievable, so emotional,” she explained on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years — 15 years? Seventeen years?”

Cox, 56, also said there were a lot of things that popped up that had slipped her mind.

“I have the worst memory. Everything came up that I forgot about. But, it was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was,” she said.

And for those “Friends” fans who can’t get enough inside information about the classic sitcom, Cox dished on that famous scene of the cast frolicking in the fountain in the show’s opening credits when asked whose idea it was to shoot that.

“Well, it definitely wasn’t mine,” she said. “We were in that fountain for a long time, and I don’t know who, somebody thought that would just be really fun and let me tell you when it happens it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours.

“I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn’t know each other that well at that point, but I remember — and this is so Matthew — but he was like, ‘Can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in this fountain.’ Literally, we were just like, ‘Oh, my God. How much longer are we gonna pretend to love dancing in the water?’ It was fun but not really.”

The reunion, which was first announced in February 2020, was set to shoot last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. It remains to be seen who will host the special, but David Schwimmer has hinted the cast may appear in character at one point.

“There's nothing scripted,” he said on “The Graham Norton Show” last month. “We're not in character. We're all ourselves, the real people. Although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

