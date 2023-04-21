Country Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Announce Split While Expecting Baby No. 3

They gave it their best shot.

Country singer Jimmie Allen and wife, Alexis "Lexi" Allen, have broken up two years after their wedding, they said in matching statements on Instagram over the weekend.

The couple — who share daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 18 months — also revealed they are expecting their third child together amid the split. Allen is also dad to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen said. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

They said they are planning to work together on co-parenting their children.

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another," both continued. "In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Jimmie Allen's 2022 Bettie James Fest

Jimmie and Alexis got engaged at Walt Disney World in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2020, which coincided with another big moment in his musical career.

"I thought getting a No. 1 was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born," Allen told "The Ty Bentli Show" at the time, People reported. The "Best Shot" artist added that they chose her middle name, Bettie, in honor of his grandmother.

Allen and Alexis went on to get married in 2021, after a delay due to the pandemic.

"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection," Allen previously told People. "It was like we'd always known each other."