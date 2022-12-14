Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos

Photos that did not win but were earmarked as highly commended during the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, a free competition open to wildlife photography novices, amateurs and professionals that celebrates the hilarity of our natural world.

10 photos
1/10
Miroslav Srb / Comedy Wildlife 2022
2/10
Emmanuel Do Linh San / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two meerkats at the Kalahari Trails Game Reserve, South Africa.
3/10
Martin Grace / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two King Penguins at Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands.
4/10
Michael Eastwell / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two wallabies in Cape Hillsborough, Queensland.
5/10
Jagdeep Rajput / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Am Indian Saras Crane attacking a Bluebull from behind in Keoladeo National Park, India.
6/10
Mark Schocken / Comedy Wildlife 2022
An Eastern Screech Owl and owlet in Largo, Florida.
7/10
Federica Vinci / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two monkeys at Baphuon Temple, Cambodia.
8/10
Alex Pansier / Comedy Wildlife 2022
A red squirrel jumps during a rainstorm in Maashorst, the Netherlands.
9/10
Ryan Sims / Comedy Wildlife 2022
A duckling waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands in Kirkland, Washington.
10/10
John Chaney / Comedy Wildlife 2022
A salmon hits a bear in Alaska.

This article tagged under:

wildlife

More Photo Galleries

France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Storm Damage Around Grapevine After Severe Storms on Dec. 13, 2022
Storm Damage Around Grapevine After Severe Storms on Dec. 13, 2022
Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos
Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us