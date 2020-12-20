Eddie Izzard

Comedian Eddie Izzard Gets Wave of Support for Using She/Her Pronouns

"I'm gender-fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on," Izzard said on the Sky Arts program "Portrait Artist of the Year"

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Eddie Izzard attends the "Icons" exhibition press view in conjunction with Art Hound Gallery at Riverside Studios in London, England.
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Comedian Eddie Izzard has received praise and support after explaining on a British show that her pronouns are she/her, NBC News reports.

Izzard appeared on Sky Arts' "Portrait Artist of the Year," a show in which artists paint famous faces to claim the title, and said it was the first time she had asked to be referred to with exclusively she/her pronouns.

"Well, I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I've asked if I can be 'she' and 'her.' The transition period," she said.

Fans and social media users appeared to be elated.

"Eddie Izzard. I love her so much. That's it. That's the tweet," activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted.

This article tagged under:

Eddie IzzardLGBTQ
