Comedian Donny Davis Dead at 43: Demi Lovato and More Stars Pay Tribute

Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and more are paying tribute to Donny Davis.

The comedian and performer, known for appearing on "Chelsea Lately" and performing with Britney Spears during her Las Vegas residency, was found dead in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 22, per Las Vegas' 8 News Now. He was 43.

Shortly after Davis' death was announced, stars including Lovato, Ryan Phillippe and more all took to social media to remember the comedian, who Lovato called an "angel."

On their Instagram Story, the "Cool For The Summer" singer shared a collection of photos with Davis, including one where the two friends shared a kiss. "Rip @donnydavis1," they captioned a post alongside a broken heart emoji. "Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel."

The artist also shared the incredibly sweet way Davis once brightened up Lovato's spirits after a very long day.

"One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume," they wrote. "It was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile. I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher &@donnydavis1."

In his own Instagram tribute, Phillippe shared selfies and photos of him and Davis at the beach together.

"@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have," he captioned his post. "It was impossible to be around him without having a good time. His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all."

The actor continued, "Miss you already, bud. Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable."

Phillippe also shared what appeared to be multiple text conversations with Davis on his Instagram Story, including one where the comedian seemingly texted him, "Your an animal. I love you. Had such a great time hanging out with you. Friends for ever."

Lovato and Phillippe were also joined in their mourning by comedian Jeff Ross, who remembered Davis as a "rock star."

"He was so funny and made so many people happy," the comedian wrote on Instagram. "I searched my phone for pictures of Donny and these were the only ones I could find where he wasn't completely naked. I'm gonna miss my beautiful generous friend. My condolences to his family and his big brother."

In the comments of Ross' post, both Paris and Nicky Hilton shared their sadness over the news of Davis' passing. While Paris shared a broken heart emoji, her sister Nicky commented, "We lost a legend."

