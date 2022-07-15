Comedian and ‘Bust Down' Co-Creator Jak Knight Dead at 28

The comedy world has lost a bright star.

Jak Knight, the co-creator of Peacock's Bust Down and a stand-up comedian, passed away in Los Angeles on July 14, his family said in a statement to NBC News. He was 28.

A cause of death was not given and, in their statement, Knight's loved ones requested that "their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time."

During the course of his career, Knight held credits in both writing and acting. Not only did he co-create "Bust Down," but he also starred in the series alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. In addition, the comic voiced the character of Devon on the Netflix's "Big Mouth," as well as served as a writer in five seasons of the animated show.

As a writer, he worked on Lucas Bros Moving Co., "Black-ish" and "Immoral Compass."

Back in 2018, Knight reflected on his involvement with "Big Mouth." "Being a writer is amazing," he noted in an interview with RESPECT. Magazine, "and just being in the room with some of the most brilliant people alive and I get to sit across the table with people like Jordan Peele and Maya Rudolph it's surreal but it's a lot of work, work."

On stage, Knight performed in stand-up comedy shows around the world, according to his family's statement. His talent landed him a 2018 gig as a featured comic on Netflix's "The Comedy Lineup."

In the wake of his passing, Comedy Central--who named Knight a "Comedy Central Comic to Watch" in 2014--took to Twitter to remember him and the legacy he leaves behind.

"Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian," the network tweeted on July 15. "We will miss him tremendously."

Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)