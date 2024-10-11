Coldplay tickets for 2025 U.S. tour dates go on sale Friday

Coldplay isn't done touring the U.S. for the band's "Music of the Spheres" world tour, which recently announced new dates for 2025.
Coldplay will make eight stops in the United States and one in Canada playing a mix of venues, including NFL and college stadiums. Tickets are available starting at 12 p.m. eastern Friday, with an artist presale earlier.
The band has added additional dates for Toronto, Boston and Miami due to what it is calling "spectacular demand."
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
The band just released its 10th studio album, "Moon Music."
Here are the newly added U.S. and Canada dates for 2025:
- May 31: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium
- June 1: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium (Just added)
- June 6: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- June 10: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
- June 13: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
- July 7: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
- July 8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
- July 11: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Just added)
- July 12: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (Just added)
- July 15: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
- July 16: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium (Just added)
- July 19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium
- July 22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- July 26: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
- July 27: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium (Just added)
EXTRA 🇺🇸🇨🇦 DATES DUE TO SPECTACULAR DEMAND!— Coldplay (@coldplay) October 11, 2024
Presale for new Toronto, Boston and Miami dates open now to those who signed up
Presale for both Stanford shows begins 9am PThttps://t.co/bJK0vV0kgE#MOTSWT pic.twitter.com/kEzoPTNNzW