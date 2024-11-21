Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone headline star-studded 2025 Coachella lineup

The stars are headed to Coachella Valley next spring.

Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone were officially announced as co-headliners for the 2025 Coachella music festival.

Lady Gaga's first and only Coachella appearance came in 2017 when she replaced Beyoncé, who was pregnant. Post Malone also made his last appearance at the festival in 2017, while Green Day will be a co-headliner for the first time.

Travis Scott was also prominently featured on the list of performers, with his name at the bottom next to the phrase "designs the desert." The rapper said on Instagram that he has a "first of its kind" performance in store.

Music Make You Lose Control 🎵 Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 11/22 at 11am PT pic.twitter.com/RwwNDt0jwp — Coachella (@coachella) November 20, 2024

Here's everything you need to know for Coachella in 2025.

When is Coachella 2025?

Coachella will be held across consecutive weekends in April. The first will go from April 11-13 and the second will go from April 18-20.

Where is Coachella 2025?

The music festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley.

Top performers for Coachella 2025

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of some of the top artists and groups that will perform at Coachella in 2025.

Friday (April 11 and 18)

Lady Gaga

Missy Elliott

Benson Boone

The Marías

LISA

The Prodigy

Parcels

FKA twigs

Mustard

Mau P

Saturday (April 12 and 19)

Green Day

Charli XCX

The Misfits

Keinemusik

Above & Beyond

Anitta

Ivan Cornejo

Clairo

Enhypen

Sunday (April 13 and 20)

Post Malone

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Junior H

Jennie

Kraftwerk

Beabadoobee

Polo & Pan

XG

When do Coachella 2025 tickets go on sale?

Presale for Coachella begins at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.

Attendees of 2023 and 2024 Coachella will get early access starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Who headlined Coachella 2024?

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat took center stage as co-headliners for last year's Coachella.