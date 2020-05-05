Tom Cruise

NASA Working With Tom Cruise to Film Movie in Space

By Michael Sheetz

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet that his agency working with actor Tom Cruise for a film on board the International Space Station.

Deadline first reported that Cruise was working with NASA. That report also said that SpaceX is involved, but NASA declined to comment when CNBC asked if Elon Musk’s space company was working on the project as well.

SpaceX did not respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

It would make sense for SpaceX to be involved in Cruise’s orbital movie plans, given deals the company has signed already to fly non-professional astronauts to the space station.

