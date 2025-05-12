Christopher Schwarzenegger details 30-pound weight loss transformation

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Christopher Schwarzenegger has a total recall of his fitness transformation.

The associate producer—youngest of exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s four kids—recently shared insight into his six-year weight loss journey, including what inspired him to get in shape and lose 30 pounds.

“It was a big process,” Christopher said during his May 10 appearance at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit. “I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out and do all this stuff in Australia,’ and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities.”

Dr. Robert Huizenga, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Jeff Beacher and Kelly Osbourne attend The Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit at The Hollywood Roosevelt on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Beacher Vitality Summit)

In fact, the 27-year-old—whose siblings are Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, Christina Schwarzenegger, 33, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, and half-brother Joseph Baena, 27, who Arnold shares with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena—wanted to “go skydiving” with his friends, but due to his size at the time, he believed the activity wasn’t safe enough for him to do.

And while his time in the land down under made him more aware of his health, Christopher has been trying out different weight loss methods since his teen years.

“I was doing meal delivery things in high school and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school,” he recalled. “It’s not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error. And even still to this day, when you see before and after photos, I don’t feel like I’m an after yet.”

Though he hasn’t hit his dream weight, Christopher shared the one food item he’s ditched to help him reach that goal: bread. He specifically “gave up” the starch for Lent, the Christian religious observance that lasts for 40 days.

“I was like, ‘Well, if I’m giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I’m a good Catholic boy, so I’m not going to break it,’” he explained of his decision. “And so I lost 30 pounds just through that.”

While this is the first time Christopher (who often avoids the spotlight) has detailed his impressive fitness journey, he’s been showing his weight loss transformation in the last few months. In fact, several weeks before he attended the recent panel, he made a rare appearance on his older sister’s Instagram.

On National Siblings Day last month, Katherine—mom to kids Lyla, 4, Eloise, 2, and Ford, 5 months, with husband Chris Pratt—shared a photo of her fittingly smiling with her siblings, sweetly calling them her “favorites forever and always.”

