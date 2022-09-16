Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her pregnancy loss.

The model—who is currently expecting a baby with husband John Legend—got candid about her 2020 pregnancy loss, sharing that she had a life-saving abortion.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, my third child, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," Chrissy explained during Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on Sept. 15. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

The Cravings founder added that she hadn't realized that she had a life-saving abortion until June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected someone's right to have an abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," Chrissy noted. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host—who also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with the singer—said after recognizing that she did in fact have a life-saving abortion, she felt horrible for referring to her pregnancy loss as a miscarriage.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," she continued. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Chrissy and John announced their pregnancy loss in Sept. 2020 on Instagram, writing, "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She added, "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Now, John and Chrissy have found joy again with the news of their rainbow baby.

On Aug. 3, the cookbook author—who had been undergoing IVF treatments—shared a picture of herself, debuting her growing baby bump.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 3. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."