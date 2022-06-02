Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz of ‘This Is Us' Writes Book for Children

“When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” will be published Feb. 14 of next year

“This is Us” star Chrissy Metz is teaming with partner Bradley Collins on a children's book about parenting and religious faith.

Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” will be published Feb. 14 of next year. According to Flamingo, the book is written in “simple, rhyming verse,” with illustrations by Lisa Fields.

“'When I Talk to God, I Talk About You' is a journey through the dream of raising a child and watching them grow right before your eyes all while supporting their unique path with love and guidance through a tender introduction to prayer," Metz and Collins said in a statement.

Metz is also the author of the best-selling memoir “This is Me.” She has been seeing Collins, a Nashville-based songwriter and creative community advocate, since 2020.

