Chris Stapleton Leaves Stadium in Tears With Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Performance

Chris Stapleton opened up the 2023 Super Bowl with the national anthem, inspiring tears both at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and at home.

Wearing an all-black ensemble, Stapleton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Christ Stapleton performs the national anthem at the opening of Super Bowl 57

Getty Images

As Stapleton sang with his signature rumbly voice, Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, was seen with tears in his eyes, as were other players like Jason Kelce.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

.@Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and lineman Jason Kelce got emotional during Chris Stapleton's National Anthem. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IVuhIH0KWr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 12, 2023

Online, people took note of how many people seemed to be crying during the performance before the big game.

"Chris Stapleton just made an NFL head coach cry on national television with his sweet sweet rendition of the National Anthem," one Twitter user wrote.

"Chris Stapleton is making the entire stadium cry," former "Bachelor" cast member Joe Amabile tweeted.

And he made some people at home cry, too.

Chris Stapleton made me cry! — Chris McMonigle (@CMacWFAN) February 12, 2023

Chris Stapleton just made me cry 🇺🇸 — Michelle King 🌴 (@michellivanking) February 12, 2023

Ok why did I cry during Chris Stapleton? — Joanne O’ Riordan (@JoanneOR_Ox) February 12, 2023

The country legend first announced he was performing on Jan. 24 in a tweet that has been viewed more than 560,000 times.

Alongside Stapleton was “Coda” star Troy Kotsur, who performed the song in American Sign Language at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Troy Kotsur signs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The other performers who kicked off the game were Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, who sang “America the Beautiful," and “Abbott Elementary” actor Sheryl Lee Ralph, who sang the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

On Twitter, Ralph pointed out that she was singing "Lift Every Voice" on the anniversary of its first public performance 123 years ago, on Feb. 12, 1900.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: