Chris Martin's dinner plans might only entail looking at a sky full of stars.

After all, the Coldplay frontman recently revealed he does not eat anything in the evenings, something he picked up from fellow musician Bruce Springsteen.

"I don't actually have dinner anymore," Martin said on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast March 21. "I stop eating at four, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen. That's really true."

So, when did this lunch happen? According to Martin, he joined Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa for the meal in June 2022, the day after Coldplay played a concert at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

"I was on a really strict diet anyway, but I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me,'" Martin recalled of the 73-year-old. "And Scialfa says, 'He's only eating one meal a day.' So I was like, 'Well, there we go. There's my next challenge.'"

Though Martin didn't detail how following the regime has been for him, he has previously spoken about his eating habits. In 2016, he told Fresh 102.7 that he follows a routine of eating six days a week and then fasting on the seventh by drinking water.

"I fast once a week, yeah, one day a week," Martin said. "This guy said to me, ‘Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,' and I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food."

Martin's comments come nearly a week after his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow addressed backlash over her own eating habits, sharing that she likes bone broth for lunch and does intermittent fasting, which was criticized by dietitians as being restrictive.

"This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time," the Oscar winner said of her diet. "This was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctors, not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me. It's been very powerful and very positive."