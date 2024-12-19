Chris Martin reveals why he loves calling son Moses ‘my partner'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Chris Martin is sharing rare insight into his parenting.

The Coldplay singer recalled a stunt he likes to pull when he's out with son Moses Martin, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's children.

"My favorite new thing to embarrass my son is," he told Rolling Stone in an interview published Dec. 19, "if we're walking down the street and someone comes up to us and they say, 'I’m sorry to disturb you while you’re with your son,' I say, 'That's not my son. That's my partner.'"

In reality, Martin has been romantically linked to Dakota Johnson for more than seven years. The two have sparked breakup rumors over the past year and while the rocker did not address them, he said in the interview that the two had recently listened to Kacey Musgraves’ "Golden Hour" together and dubbed the Fifty Shades of Grey actress one of his best friends.

"It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything, even though it feels right to keep it precious and private," the 47-year-old said. "I'm not denying its power."

Meanwhile, he has also been spending time with his family. He recently joined Moses and Paltrow — who "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 — to support daughter Apple Martin, 20, as she made her official public debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris Dec. 1.

However, Martin confessed the debutante ball was "so not something" he ever thought he would do.

"But because I’m so in love with her," he said, "I'm like, 'OK.'"

Both kids no longer live with their parents — Apple attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville, while Moses moved out earlier this year and is a freshman at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

"It's sad," Martin said about being an empty nester. "That’s the only word. But of course it’d be weirder if they were still like, 'I can’t leave.' Then you’d be more worried."