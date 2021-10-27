Chris Evans Goes to Infinity and Beyond in Pixar's ‘Lightyear' Trailer

Chris Evans' dreams have reached infinity and beyond!

In his latest role, Captain America himself portrays another familiar hero, Buzz Lightyear, in Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear." After the trailer dropped on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 40-year-old shared his excitement with the world on social media.

"Animated movie [sic] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams," he wrote in a tweet.

"They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: 'Thank you' doesn't even come close #Lightyear."

The star attached his full statement to the tweet. It said in part, "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," it read.

"Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

"Lightyear," which is set to take orbit to theatres in 2022, tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the Space Ranger who inspired the toy in the Toy Story, originally voiced by Tim Allen.

The action-packed trailer shows Buzz Lightyear at a training facility where he works his way to the first moment he puts on his iconic suit.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Disney and Pixar teased the arrival on social media. "To infinity and...Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear, in theatres Summer 2022."