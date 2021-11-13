Chris Daughtry's Band Postpones Shows After Daughter, 25, Unexpectedly Dies

The band Daughtry has postponed a week of upcoming shows after frontman Chris Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, died unexpectedly.

Late on Friday, Nov. 12, Deanna Daughtry, the wife of the former “American Idol” contestant, shared a statement on Instagram to share the news with fans, which was re-shared by the singer on his Instagram story.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed,” the statement said. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.”

The statement continued, “Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going.”

A picture of the text statement was shared on the band’s official Instagram as well.

On Saturday morning, Deanna Daughtry paid tribute to her eldest daughter, who was 25, on Instagram with a series of photos of her throughout the years, including a holiday photo with the Daughtry family wearing matching pajamas and a sweet snapshot of the mother-daughter duo.

In the post's caption, she shared an emotional message and thanked fans who have reached out with their condolences. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah.”

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death,” the post concluded. “Our hearts are broken.”

Daughtry had just kicked off their Dearly Beloved tour with fellow bands Sevendust and Tremonti, and singer Travis Bracht earlier this month after their new album of the same name debuted in September. The band has already played shows in Cincinnati; Nashville, Tennessee; Providence, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; Niagara Falls, New York; and Syracuse, New York.

The band was scheduled to play in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Their shows on Saturday and Sunday in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Uncasville, Connecticut respectively, have since been postponed.

Daughtry and his wife recently celebrated their 21st anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 11. The couple are also parents to son Griffin and twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

In a 2013 interview with Yahoo Music, the singer opened up about how his children inspired his music and the band’s 2013 single “Waiting for Superman.”

"I think every dad probably feels this way about their kids: No matter how old they get or how young they are, you're always going to be there to fight for them, and you're always going to be there to pick them up when they fall down,” he said, adding, “My wife and my daughter were certainly my muses for the lyrical content of that song."

