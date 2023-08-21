video games

Charles Martinet, the beloved voice behind Mario, steps down

Martinet has been Nintendo's original voice of Mario since the 1990s

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down.

Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador," traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.

“It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.

In addition to being the original voice of Mario, he’s also voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi in the video games. While he did not voice Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," he did have a small role as Mario’s dad.

In a question and answer session at a Canadian gaming and comics expo two years ago, Martinet told the audience "I want to voice Mario until I drop dead" in response to a fan's question, according to gaming blog The Game Crater. But he added "if someday I think I am no longer capable of doing it, I will tell Nintendo to look into finding someone else."

Nintendo did not say why Martinet is stepping down or who would replace him as Mario's voice.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

video gamesNintendo
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us