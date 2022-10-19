Carrie Underwood Recalls Losing Respect for Singers Who Can't ‘Hit the Notes' in Concert

If Carrie Underwood isn't blown away by your performance, you can keep it.

While speaking about how important singing is to her, the "Before He Cheats" singer recalled how she felt when she would see her favorite artists in concert and they didn't sound like they did on their albums.

"I love to sing, and I've always taken pride in the work I've put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good," she told Rolling Stone in an interview published Oct. 18. "Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn't sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating."

Underwood continued, "I'd lose respect for them. Or when I'd go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, 'You can't hit the notes! Why'd you record them if you can't sing them?' That stuff is important to me."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

However, there's one singer who has impressed the former American Idol winner—Axl Rose.

Underwood, who said she had "been covering Gun N' Roses my whole life," shared that she tried multiple times to get the rock band's lead vocalist to join her on stage. That moment finally happened at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on Apr. 30 when Axl joined the country star for a special performance of the rocker's songs "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City."

Not only is the eight-time Grammy winner a fan of Axl, but he is also one of her biggest musical influences.

"The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me," Underwood told Rolling Stone. "I was like, 'How is he doing the things that he's doing?'"

Behind the scenes as Carrie Underwood shoots the video for her newest incarnation of NBC’s Sunday Night Football theme, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night”. It premiered Sunday, September 11, ahead of the Tampa Bay – Dallas matchup on NBC.