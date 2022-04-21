Caroline Kennedy's First Grandchild's Name Revealed

The Kennedy family got a little bigger recently and now we know what to call the new addition.

Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of author and diplomat Caroline Kennedy, welcomed her first child to the world with husband George Moran — and another member of the famous family paid a visit to TODAY Thursday to share the baby’s name and gender.

Tatiana's brother, Jack Schlossberg, revealed he's the uncle of a nephew named Edwin. But he has another name for the little guy.

"His name is Edwin, but I like to call him Jack," the lawyer said with a smile.

While uncle Jack likes to think of Edwin as his own namesake, the baby boy actually gets his first name from Jack and Tatiana's dad, Edwin Schlossberg. Little Edwin's middle name is Garrett, which comes from his grandfather on Moran's side of the family.

When anchor Savannah Guthrie asked if Jack's had a chance to visit his nephew, he eagerly replied, “Yeah, all the time. I can’t get away from him. I love him.”

Jack was officially on hand for family business related to his late grandfather — announcing the recipients of 2022 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award recipients — but while here, he also made the announcement about baby Edwin on behalf of his journalist sister.

Tatiana, 31, and Jack, 29, are two of Caroline Kennedy's children, the third and oldest being their sister, Rose, 33.

New parents Tatiana and Moran met while undergrads at Yale. The couple married in September of 2017 in a ceremony at the Kennedy's Martha’s Vineyard home.

