Cardi B

Cardi B says Celebrities Causing Confusion About Coronavirus

The rapper posted a video to her Instagram discussing the pandemic

Cardi B holding one hand to her ear and another, with a microphone, near her mouth.
Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B says celebrities who have publicly disclosed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus without having any symptoms are confusing the general public, according to NBC News.

In a more than 4-minute-long video posted Tuesday to her Instagram account, the Bronx rapper said "45," referring to President Donald Trump, has advised people not to get tested for COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, if they do not have symptoms.

"But if a celebrity is saying, 'Hey, listen. I don't have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling healthy. I don't feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus,' that cause confusion," she said in the expletive-laden video, during which she wears a mask. The video has been viewed more than 15 million times.

Entertainment News

Oreo 4 hours ago

Supreme’s New Red Oreo Cookie Launches Thursday

Dallas 11 hours ago

Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Dallas Artist Relief Fund Established

She said it can take days for everyday people to receive their test results — if they are tested at all — which has not been the case for a number of celebrities, politicians and professional athletes.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Cardi Bcoronavirus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us