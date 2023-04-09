Camilla and Kate Middleton Match in Royal Blue for First Easter Service of King Charles' Reign

Members of the royal family matched in shades of blue to attend the first Easter Sunday service after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, were among those present at the service, which was held April 9 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were also in attendance at the service with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

In addition to the Easter holiday, Sunday also marked two years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on April 9, 2021 at age 99. It's also Charles and Camilla's 18th wedding anniversary.

Both Camilla and the former Kate Middleton donned similar royal blue ensembles for the service.

Camilla wore a deep blue dress with a light blue design embroidered along the neckline and down the sleeves. She styled her look with a pair of blue shoes with a coordinating purse and fascinator to complete the outfit.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At Easter Sunday service, the princess wore a similar look as Camilla, opting for a long royal blue coat.

She donned a pair of nude heels, finishing her look with a pillbox hat and clutch that perfectly matched the color of her jacket.

Charles, William and George all wore blue suits to the service, while Louis wore a navy suit jacket, light blue shorts and knee socks with his loafers.

Charlotte wore a blue floral printed dress underneath a navy coat paired with a pair of bright blue tights. She accessorized her look with a pair of navy Mary Jane flats and a light blue ribbon tied in her hair.

Last year, Catherine and her daughter matched in baby blue outfits for the annual service.

(L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. It is also unclear if they will be attending Charles' coronation May 6, though a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to TODAY.com they received "email correspondence" about the ceremony.

Ahead of the king's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of Charles and Camilla. In the portrait, the king wore a blue striped suit while Camilla wore a royal blue dress and a multi-strand pearl necklace.

Along with the new portrait, an invitation for the king's coronation was released. After the death of the queen on Sept. 8, 2022, Charles was immediately named king and was formally declared head of state two days later.

The invitation, which was sent to 2,000 guests, featured brief details about the ceremony, which will be performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It also referred to Camilla as Queen Camilla, rather than queen consort, for the first time.

