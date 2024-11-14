Originally appeared on E! Online

Cameron Diaz is ready for her closeup.

Ten years after her last movie, the "Charlie's Angels" alumna is flexing her acting muscles once again alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming action-comedy "Back in Action."

As seen in a trailer released Nov. 14, Diaz and Foxx play former CIA spies who gave up their cloak-and-dagger lifestyle to start a family. However, the two soon find themselves back in the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

"Just like old times, baby," Foxx's character said in the preview. "Just like old times."

Costarring Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou and Glenn Close, the movie marks the third time Foxx and Diaz have shared the screen together. Previously, the pair costarred in 2014's "Annie" and 1999's "Any Given Sunday."

And Foxx is a huge reason why Diaz, who retired from acting in 2018, decided to get in front of the camera again.

"I couldn't say no to Jamie," she explained at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in October. "He said, 'Come with me.' And I was like, 'OK, let's do it.'"

But as the 52-year-old noted, the past ten years away from the screen were what she needed to "reclaim [her] own life."

"I just really didn't care about anything else," Diaz added. "Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have."

For the "Bad Teacher" star, her hiatus gave her a chance to figure out what she was really passionate about: building a family with husband Benji Madden.

Now that she and the Good Charlotte rocker are parents to daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 7 months, Cameron said she felt more comfortable with pivoting back to her acting career.

"We were in the house for a long time, which was amazing," the "Shrek" actor recalled. "So, I had to push myself. My husband, he's just the best. He was just like, ‘You've been supporting us and building the family.'"

She added, "He's like, 'It's time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her do her thing.'"

"Back in Action" premieres on Netflix Jan. 17, 2025.