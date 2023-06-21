Bryan Cranston deserves an Emmy for reenacting Ariana Madix's ‘Vanderpump Rules' speech

Don't you dare dip out on this performance.

Bryan Cranston delivered a goosebump-worthy rendition of Ariana Madix's confrontation with her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in the season 10 finale of "Vanderpump Rules" after learning of his affair.

While a guest on "Watch What Happens Live," the "Breaking Bad" alum was asked by Andy Cohen to perform the heated speech. But unlike Jon Hamm, who showcased his Bravo knowledge during his own "VPR" reenactment, Cranston entered the Clubhouse Playhouse cold, asking, "Is it alright if I don't know what I'm doing?"

However, Cohen assured him, "You're an actor, you do know," while fellow guest Maya Hawke added, "You've got this."

What followed can only be described as haunting. Chill-inducing. Cranston nailed it.

From the moment the 67-year-old opened with, "I've been with you for nine years, when you were literally f--cking wearing combat boots and skinny jeans," with the exact level of quiet rage, it was clear it was going to be good.

For someone who has never watched "Vanderpump," the Asteroid City actor perfectly captured Ariana's emotions.

Other Emmy-worthy highlights from Cranston's monologue included the sarcastic "now you've got a little money," to the rage-filled "you're worth nothing," and finally to the heartbreak behind "I regret ever loving you."

For her part, Madix is leaving her past behind and not looking back.

The 37-year-old has moved on with fitness instructor Daniel Wai and has made it clear she's happier than ever.

In fact, Daniel even pulled off an epic birthday surprise in anticipation of Madix's 38th birthday on June 24. Per his June 11 Instagram post, Daniel tricked the reality star into coming to NYC for what she thought was a dinner, only to be surprised with her best friends and tickets to the Governors Ball music festival.

"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," Madix shared of her relationship with Daniel during a May 18 Today interview. "I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."