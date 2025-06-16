Britney Spears joined by grown-up son Jayden in rare joint selfie

Originally appeared on E! Online

Britney Spears is feeling so lucky with Jayden by her side.

After all, the "Baby One More Time" singer shared a glimpse into her day at home with her 18-year-old son after spending the weekend together.

Alongside a short clip flipping her hair next to Jayden — whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, along with 19-year-old son Sean — Spears wrote June 16, "Went to church today !!! Sang and praised !!!"

The mother-son duo's outing, which she also shared a snap of, comes nearly six months after they first reunited for the holidays, with her writing on Instagram in December, "I hadn't seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I'm in shock !!!"

After their time apart, she couldn't help but reflect on how much Jayden had grown in that time.

"He came back and he feels older and smarter than me," the 43-year-old continued. "He's a man and I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!"

Since celebrating the holidays with Jayden — who lives in Hawaii full-time with Sean, Kevin, his stepmom Victoria Price and younger siblings Jordan, 13, and Peyton, 10 — the pair has continued spending quality time together.

Spears proved she's her youngest son's biggest fan as she gushed over his musical talents in March on Instagram, where she spotlighted his piano and rap skills. She wrote, "He's a genius and I'm in awe of him. I can't believe he's mine !!!"

But their days together aren't just spent cooped up at home. Most recently, the Grammy winner soaked in the sun as Jayden drove them in a convertible as Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" played.

"He is 6'3 and his hands are so big now," she reflected June 9. "How long am I going to be in shock ??? It's so incredibly crazy, it's not even funny !!! I'm blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!"

For Jayden, mending his relationship with his mom after her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021 has been a priority. As he said of their relationship in a 2022 ITV documentary, "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again."