Britney Spears shares cryptic Instagram message amid Sam Asghari breakup

Britney Spears is ready to roar after her split from husband Sam Asghari.

Hours after multiple outlets, including NBC News reported that the singer and her actor husband are parting ways after about 14 months of marriage, Spears took to Instagram to share a different life update.

"Buying a horse soon !!!" she wrote in her return to social media Aug. 16. "So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

Her mysterious message continued, "Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!"

Spears, 41, also shared a photo of herself, dressed in a yellow bikini top and black denim shorts, while riding a horse on the beach.

Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the situation confirmed her and Asghari's separation to NBC News, adding, "It's best for Britney."

Spears and Asghari were the subject of breakup rumors in March, after they were both seen sans rings. However, Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, cleared up the rumblings at the time, telling E! News that the couple was not having marital issues.

In fact, the rep went on to explain the only reason Asghari took his ring off was because of a work shoot.

"First day filming," Asghari captioned an on set selfie March 20. "But for which project? Stayed tuned."

The pair first met in 2016 on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video, before becoming engaged in September 2021 and tying the knot in June 2022 after five years together.

The small, star-studded ceremony included guests like Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and Donatella Versace, who also designed the "Toxic" singer's wedding dress. As for her bling? Spears' engagement ring featured a four-carat diamond in a platinum setting, with the word "Lioness"—Asgharis nickname for her—engraved on the band.

The nuptials marked Spears' third trip down the aisle as she was wed to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 before marrying Kevin Federline—with whom she shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16—later that year. The two divorced in 2007.

At the time of their engagement, source close to Asghari told E! News that marriage was always in the cards for he and the "Gimme More" artist, especially as her 13-year conservatorship was coming to an end.

"Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life," the insider shared. "The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms. Sam also understands how close they are to being out of the woods, and it's definitely motivating him to think big."

Her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, and Asghari celebrated the milestone with a message on social media: "History was made today. Britney is Free!"